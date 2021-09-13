The 2021 VMA Awards housed a star-studded cast of award nominees from Drake, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo, to name a few.

While Doja Cat hosted the awards ceremony, it is safe to say recording artist Lil Nas X proved to be the star of the show on and off stage.

Lil Nas X graced the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet while kitted out in a lavender gemstone encrusted single-breasted tuxedo-dress combo. The Lilac monochrome outfit was complete with a full-on mullet.

The outfit showcases Lil Nas X's bold sense of fashion while giving out major Prince and Little Richard Vibes.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X's fit proved to be a major talking point of the MTV Award ceremony. When broached about the motivation behind the look, Lil Nas X replied, "I wanted to mix masculine and feminine energy together... and boom here it is!"

Unfortunately, during a separate red carpet interview Journalist Jamila Mustafa indicated that she was not feeling Lil Nas X's fit. After Nas X asked Mustafa if he looked good, she dismissively replied, "Listen I'm not going to say I'm hating on the fit but.. let's move on."

Later that night Lil Nas X accepted three VMA Awards for "Video of the Year", "Best Direction" and "Best Visual Effects" all for his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" single.

After accepting his awards, Lil Nas encouraged fans to, "Give it up for the gay agenda."

Montero is also the name of Lil Nas X's debut studio album. The album's first single was released March 26, 2021.

Recently, Lil Nas X sparked public debate when Nas X released a controversial and nude cover art for Montero's album roll-out. Despite public criticism the lead single peaked at number one on the Billboard 100.

On August 25, 2021 Lil Nas X announced the albums release date on September 17, 2021 with Columbia Records.

The official track list can be found here. Stay tuned in for more updates.