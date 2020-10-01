Bobby Lytes, one of the stars of Love & Hip Hop, has been shooting his shot at Lil Nas X ever since the day he came out as a gay man. Every time certain outlets write about him, he can be found in the comments, sending his love to the rapper and publicly wishing to be taken out on a date from the "Rodeo" singer. Unfortunately for Bobby Lytes, his heart may be broken because, in a new profile for CR Men, Lil Nas X revealed that there is a special someone in his life right now.

For the first time since his coming-out last year, Lil Nas X is opening up about his romantic life, admitting that he is dating someone but that it's still very fresh.

"I’m dating someone right now," said LNX about his current love life. "We’re not in a relationship yet, but it’s been on and off for the past few months. I’m maybe going to try to go steady this time."

He went on to explain why he's not rushing to go public with any potential boyfriends, claiming that the tabloids always get ahead of themselves.

"I feel like if I put any guy solo in a picture with me, we’re automatically dating," said the artist. "One time, I was sitting in Subway with my brother, and then a few hours later there was [a headline], ‘Lil Nas X and his boyfriend eating Subway to celebrate 17 weeks at number one.'"

Hopefully, everything goes well for Lil Nas X and the guy he's dating.

Thankfully, Bobby Lytes wasn't too shaken up about the reveal, joking that he's the secret man and that he's been telling folks this entire time, but nobody listened.

"Why are y'all so childish," he asked in The Shade Room's comments. "I been told y'all we've been dating."

LNX has also been teasing the arrival of his official debut studio album, which he claims is 98% done on Twitter. Who wants to hear new music from him?

[via]