Despite having one of the biggest records in 2021 with "Industry Baby" ft. Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X did not receive an ounce of acknowledgment from the BET Awards this year. Nas has aired out BET over the past few days for snubbing him at this year's award show. This morning, BET responded to Lil Nas X's criticism in a short statement attached to a clip from his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. "This is bigger than the #BETAwards. This is real life and we will always rock with Lil Nas X and stand for our people," they wrote.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Unfortunately, that didn't cut it. Lil Nas X previously explained that there's a bigger issue of homophobia at play within the Black community that he believes is why BET snubbed him. Journalist Evelyn Woodsen echoed Lil Nas X's issues in a tweet, writing, "BET is homophobic like you’re being dense if you don’t think it’s cause Lil Nas X is gay. No way Industry Baby wasn’t even nominated for Best Collaboration. That song was huge last year."

Lil Nas X quoted the tweet and elaborated even further while citing Jack Harlow's nominations as a prime example of the issue at hand. "funny thing is industry baby was the biggest song me & jack released last year in the eligibility period but only one of us got a nomination," he added.

