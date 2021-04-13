The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of DMX, one of the most iconic voices in rap over the years. Through his powerful storytelling, the raspy-voiced legend became one of the most important rappers to have ever picked up a microphone throughout the last few decades. On Friday, DMX passed away at the age of 50 following a week-long battle to stay alive. His family confirmed that he was taken off of life support after suffering a heart attack the week earlier, which was brought on by a reported drug overdose.

As fans of the late rapper continue to remember his greatest moments on social media, some people have disrespectfully taken to the same platforms to spread conspiracy theories about his passing. One of the theories, which was semi-popular on Twitter, wrapped in Lil Nas X, who was recently involved in a scandal involving his new single "MONTERO" and his "Satan Shoes" with MSCHF. DMX passed away on Lil Nas X's birthday, so somebody thought it would be funny to create a conspiracy that DMX was a "sacrifice" for the 22-year-old hitmaker. Astonished by the length people will go for some clout, LNX quoted the tweet and shared his thoughts.



Steve Granitz/Getty Images

"It genuinely scares me knowing how crazy you n***as are," wrote Lil Nas X on Twitter, referring to the conspiracy theory wrapping him into DMX's death. This type of nonsense, in addition to the upsetting amount of misinformation that spread while X was in a coma, is extremely hurtful to the rapper's family.

Recently, it was reported that DMX's autobiography was back on the best seller's list. The late legend's family also issued an official statement about scammers reportedly trying to profit off of information connected to the funeral.

We will keep you updated on any of the family's statements, as well as news regarding DMX's funeral, vigils, tributes, and more.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images