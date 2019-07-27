With "Old Town Road" approaching its achievement of being the longest-running single in history to top the Billboard 100 chart, one would think that Lil Nas X would do just about anything to keep the song in rotation. The remixes have been never-ending and the song has taken social media by storm, but it's being reported that Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, rejected a request by South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg that could have become a viral moment.

According to TDB, during Buzzfeed's Internet Live event, there were a slew of performances and appearances from today's favorite internet and reality television stars. The outlet reportedly had a sit-down chat with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and wanted to feature Buttigieg, as well. The openly gay mayor, who has also thrown his hat in the ring with hopes of becoming the Democratic nominee in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, suggested that he make a video appearance where he said a few lyrics of "Old Town Road" because X was slated to perform at the event.

X allegedly shut down the idea, not because he has a particular issue with Buttigieg, but because he doesn't want to publicly align himself with any political figure. Due to X refusing his proposal, Buttigieg opted to not appear at all. When X came out to the world, Buttigieg stated, “As a fan, I’m thrilled and inspired to see him standing in his truth as a member of the LGBTQ community. Welcome to the family!”