It’s become customary for expecting parents to create a baby registry, and Lil Nas X is no exception. The 22-year-old singer, who recently announced his “pregnancy,” shared a link to his registry for baby Montero earlier this month.

“Me and my team have set up a ‘baby registry’ for many charities if you guys would like to donate,” Nas tweeted out on September 7th.

As it turns out, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer doesn’t want to keep fan’s money for himself - the registry is actually a way for people to donate to various organizations in need.

According to TMZ, Bros in Convo, a Florida organization that works to help Black, gay, bisexual and queer men, has received over $33,000 thanks to Lil Nas X’s heroic efforts.

Transinclusive Group, which is a national charity that provides assistance to transgender/non-conforming people, also got $5,000 to put towards the incredible work that they do.

Nas was also able to donate funds to CH-PIER and Compassionate Atlanta - two organizations that assist the LGBTQ community in many ways, including providing HIV education to the public.

The Bail Project, Relationship Unleashed, the Central Alabama Alliance Resource & Advocacy Center, Cade Foundation, and Happy Hippie are just a few of the other options fans have to choose from when visiting Montero’s baby registry.

MONTERO was only uploaded to streaming services on Friday, but the album is already earning major praise from all over the internet. In fact, Akademiks shared via Twitter that the album is on pace to sell 140K in its first week.

[Via]