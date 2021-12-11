As we approach Christmas and holiday season, many of rock, rap and pop's biggest stars have been ramping up performances. As iHeartRadio has been hosting their star-studded Jingle Ball shows all over the country, some of their performers have been hit with the COVID bug.

After his Dec. 10 performance at the New York Z100 Jingle Ball, Lil Nas X had to cancel a major trip to the UK. For the weekend of Dec. 11-12, Capital FM radio station in the UK will host their annual Jingle Bell Ball with this year's lineup consisting of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, KSI and more. Lil Nas X, who was meant to be in the lineup, had to pull out after it was discovered that members of his crew tested positive after his New York performance.

Coldplay was also meant to headline Captial FM's show, but also backed out with COVID going through their team. ArrDee and Tom Grennan will replace Nas X and Coldplay for the show, as Capital FM made an announcement Saturday morning (Dec. 11).

This news comes just days after Doja Cat backed out of the New York and Boston stops on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour due to a few members of her team catching COVID. There are five more dates on the tour before Christmas, with performers like the Jonas Brothers, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Megan Thee Stallion, Sam Smith and many more, as Doja alluded to in her statement.

COVID is wreaking havoc on these performers and their teams, so hopefully they can stay safe during the holidays.

