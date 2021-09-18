Lil Nas X Presents His Hit-Making Capabilities On "Lost In The Citadel"

Lil Nas X continues to be one of the biggest artists in the world right now and while plenty of people are quick to hate on him, there is no denying that he knows how to put a catchy song together. His latest project MONTERO is being heralded for its consistency on the songwriting front, and tracks like "Lost In The Citadel" are getting plenty of love on social media.

On this track, in particular, Lil Nas X can be heard singing over some pop-rock-inspired production that helps give you that emotional feel. The artist is found singing about relationships and heartbreak that can be overwhelming at times. Throughout the album, these themes are explored quite a bit although "Lost In The Citadel" feels like the true synthesis of these thoughts and feelings. Overall, it's a great effort from Nas X and it can be streamed, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why I thought it was forever?

I only see you maybe never

Why I thought we'd be together?

When you treat it like whatever?