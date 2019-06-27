Nielsen Music has revealed its mid-2019 list for most streamed and most sold singles of the year. As expected, the number one single for twelve weeks, "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, is both the most streamed and sold song of the year so far. Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower" comes through at number two with Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" coming in at third. Blueface's "Thotiana," J. Cole's "Middle Child," YNW Melly's "Murder On My Mind" and Post Malone's "Wow" also occupied the top 10 on-demand song streams of the year which includes both audio and video.

Following Lil Nas X on the most sold singles of the year list is Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunday Flower" also hold down number three on the top 10 selling digital songs list. Post Malone also has another spot on the top 10 list with "Wow."

In terms of albums sold, hip-hop occupies no space in the top 10 selling albums of the year but favorites from 2018 are still lingering in the top 10 albums of 2019 so far. Drake's Scorpion, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys, Juice WRLD's Death Race For Love and A Boogie's Hoodie SZN have landed in the top 10 albums list.

Peep below via Billboard.

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 Albums (Based on Overall Equivalent Album Units**)

1. Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next (1,552,800)

2. Billie Eilish, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (1,304,000)

3. Khalid, Free Spirit (929,000)

4. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born (Soundtrack) (889,000)

5. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Hoodie SZN (810,000)

6. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys (756,000)

7. Drake, Scorpion (718,000)

8. Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody (Soundtrack) (705,000)

9. Juice WRLD, Death Race for Love (675,000)

10. Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins (663,000)

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Digital Songs

1. Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” (958,000)

2. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow” (684,000)

3. Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (488,000)

4. Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” (420,000)

5. Halsey, “Without Me” (388,000)

6. Post Malone, “Wow.” (381,000)

7. Jonas Brothers, “Sucker” (357,000)

8. Lauren Daigle, “You Say” (322,000)

9. Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie, “Me!” (322,000)

10. Ava Max, “Sweet But Psycho” (321,000)

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 On-Demand Song Streams (Audio and Video Combined)

1. Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” (1,337,995,000)

2. Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (850,194,000)

3. Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” (776,696,000)

4. Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode” (623,498,000)

5. Halsey, “Without Me” (599,335,000)

6. J. Cole, “Middle Child” (582,748,000)

7. Post Malone, “Wow.” (582,633,000)

8. Blueface, “Thotiana” (588,277,000)

9. Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier” (528,640,000)

10. YNW Melly, “Murder On My Mind” (498,806,000)

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 On-Demand Audio Streams

1. Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” (596,113,000)

2. Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (458,470,000)

3. Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” (433,904,000)

4. Post Malone, “Wow.” (416,231,000)

5. J. Cole, “Middle Child” (395,872,000)

6. Meek Mill featuring Drake, “Going Bad” (337,025,000)

7. Halsey, “Without Me” (319,879,000)

8. YNW Melly, “Murder On My Mind” (287,219,000)

9. Lil Baby & Gunna, “Drip Too Hard” (284,613,000)

10. Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode” (276,802,000)