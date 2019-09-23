One of the biggest stars to have come out of this year is Lil Nas X. The young rapper made a strong first impression with his massive hit "Old Town Road" and now that a million remixes have been released of the cut, he's pushing his next single. "Panini" is making its debut in the Top 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and the openly gay vocalist is being more open about his personal life with fans. Known for being a troll, the star revealed his sexuality on social media earlier this year but he doesn't seem to exclusively be interested in men. Noting that he's "somewhat" in a relationship during a recent interview, LNX exchanged flirtatious remarks with Shannon Clermont of the Clermont Twins.

Posting a photo of himself lounging by the pool, Lil Nas X welcomed the thirst in his comments. One person that was feeling the image was Shannon Clermont, who is currently without her twin sister as she spends time in prison for fraud. The model shot her shot in the comments, asking Nas X if she can "sit on it." The remark got the 20-year-old feeling a little flustered and he replied with a simple question: "when?" Clermont didn't want to divulge too much information though, choosing to tease him a little with a cheeky emoji.

Do you think we could be witnessing the beginning of a new power couple or are these two just messing around for the likes?