The loss of Juice WRLD (born Jarad Higgins) is still sinking in. The Chicago artist was reported dead yesterday morning (Dec. 8), at the age of 21, after suffering a seizure at Midway International Airport. The exact cause of his seizure and death have not yet been determined, but an autopsy is scheduled to take place today. The hip hop community has been responding to the tragic news on social media, either sharing fond memories of Juice, praising his talent or merely expressing shock.

Despite the difficulty of processing this information, the best tribute to the late rapper might be to play his music and remind ourselves of its ability to move us. Lil Nas X took a moment during his performance at San Francisco's Jingle Ball concert to do just this. He projected a photo of Juice on the screen behind him and encouraged the crowd to sing along to his breakout hit, "Lucid Dreams". While the "Panini" artist sang some of the lyrics into his mic, it served more as an opportunity for all the attendees to remember Juice WRLD and feel the impact of his music as they belted out this song.

On Sunday, Lil Nas X also took to Twitter to open up about how he has struggled to deal with his fame.