Lil Nas X has proven that he's good at a lot of things, but perhaps his most singular talent is attracting publicity. His creativity when it comes to getting people talking knows no bounds. Recently, he brought attention to Pride Month by debuting blonde hair and declaring "bussy" should be added to the dictionary, and he released a fake song to attract publicity for a real song.

Now, Lil Nas X is back in the publicity mindset to promote his new song "Late To The Party" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. His main tactic has been a steady stream of fake brand partnerships.

The first of the promos was with Grindr, the gay dating app. "FREE C**K WHEN YOU PRESAVE MY NEW SONG TODAY," the Montero rapper wrote. He followed it up with a partnership on the other end of the spectrum: the "homophobic dog" meme. "Do it now for a chance to see him live! Calling you the famous word as seen on auntie diaries by Kendrick Lamar! Hurry!" Nas X wrote, referencing Kendrick Lamar's controversial song off his new album. His final fake partnership announcement was with MacDonald's. "So happy to announce I am teaming up with macdonalds to give out FREE BBLS to the first 1,000,000 ppl to presave my new single!" He wrote.

Fans have been eager to join along. The rapper retweeted a particularly amusing partnership idea by @lilnasxszn, who suggested partnering with "ur dad." "I PRESAVED LATE TO THE PARTY BY @LilNasX AND MY DAD CAME BACK WITH THE MILK DO IT!!" The user wrote. Who do you think Lil Nas X should partner with next?

