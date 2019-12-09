Lil Nas X has been among the host of young talent who made their mark on 2019 in a major ay, but most recently the characteristically humorous figure took to Twitter to open up about what he described to be "extremely low" moments.

"I usually deal with my sad times in private because I don’t like for my fans or family to feel sorry for me," he penned in a tweet. "This year had a lot of very high ups and extremely low downs. when u get to that hotel room and it’s just you, you do a lot of thinking. small things become so BIG."

"i like to pretend hate and shit don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me," he added. "feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. with all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. love u guys."

The moment of transparency arrives in the midst of growing concerns surrounding the topic of mental health and well-being in the entertainment industry, especially as they pertain to younger artists.