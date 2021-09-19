Lil Nas X's rise to fame has been quite the journey. When he first burst onto the scene with the TikTok hit "Old Town Road," no one could have expected what he would eventually become. From the remix with Billy Ray Cyrus to his debut EP, Nas X was able to become a standout name in the pop music landscape. While he sure does have his haters, he has even more supporters who are willing and able to run up those streaming numbers whenever he drops something.

On Friday, Lil Nas X came through with his highly-anticipated debut album Montero which is packed with hits like "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow, and "Call Me By Your Name." The project has been sitting atop the streaming charts this weekend, and fans have been eager to see how the album does on the Billboard charts.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

According to DJ Akademiks, Montero is on pace to sell 140,000 units in its first week, which would make it one of the best debuts of the year. As for its placement on the Billboard chart, it is likely that he will fall second to Drake's Certified Lover Boy which is entering its third week on the charts. For now, this race for number one is yet to play out, although there is no doubt that Lil Nas X is up against some stiff competition.

