The Grammy Awards nominations were announced this morning and, as with any other batch of nominees, a bunch of deserving artists were snubbed. That's the issue with awards shows; not enough prizes are awarded to the artists who actually deserve the hardware. This year, a number of performers are nominated over and over with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X leading the way. All three of them had insane years, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and enjoying tremendous success with their individual projects. When it came time to call out the Album of the Year nominees though, one person stood out like a sore thumb and people are not happy to see his name mentioned.

Social media is starting to react to all of the noms, reading through the long list of potential winners and tweeting as they go. One category that has proven to be controversial once again is Album of the Year. Alongside albums released by Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, H.E.R, and Lizzo, Lil Nas X's EP 7 ended up being recognized and online, people aren't too pleased.

Despite its commercial success, fans can't quite wrap their heads around why this was nominated over other projects, especially since it didn't even earn a Best Rap Album nom. Many believe that Tyler, The Creator's IGOR should have been mentioned here. At least Tyler is up for Rap Album, though.

Check out some of the posts below.

