His coming out story was one for the history books as there aren't many chart-topping, record-breaking rappers who openly admit to being homosexual. As much as Lil Nas X has relished in being an icon for others who share similar obstacles, the young rapper revealed that "coming out" wasn't apart of his plans. “The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret," he shared with The Guardian. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

The are other LGBTQIA+ artists out there who openly write lyrics about their sexuality including Kevin Abstract and Frank Ocean, but Lil Nas X hasn't yet entered that sphere in his artistry. “I 100 [percent] want to represent the LGBT community,” he told the publication. Yet, just because he shared his private life with the world doesn't mean he encourages everyone to take that step. Coming out can be difficult, and Lil Nas X recognizes that not everyone's family is accepting.

“I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100 [percent] want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard," he said. Even with the fame and notoriety, the rapper admits to still struggling with discussing his personal life with his loved ones. "My family knows now. But it’s not something that’s ever brought up or we speak about. We’re quiet on it. Nobody’s like, ‘Oh, you got a boyfriend?’”

[via]