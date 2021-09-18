It's been a hectic few weeks in the hip-hop world. Drake and Kanye's respective releases seemingly put a hold on many artists from dropping their own projects but now that the smoke is clear, there is tons of new heat that we've had on steady rotation. As usual, we highlight the best of the week's releases on our Fire Emoji playlist so here's your breakdown:

It's been a long time coming but Lil Nas X finally delivered his debut album Montero on Friday. Loaded with instant radio-friendly bangers, it was only right that we include "Dollar Sign Slime" ft. Megan Thee Stallion. A little fun fact about the song: Lil Nas X said that he tried to get Drake to hop on that very record.

NBA Youngboy might be locked up but that doesn't mean that he isn't putting in work. The rapper recently announced a global partnership deal with Motown Records and revealed a compilation project titled Never Broke Again Volume 1 is on the way. This week, he unveiled the single "On My Side" which was a necessary inclusion for this week's playlist update.

Finally, we have even more Drake because, no matter what, the man is inescapable. Drake maintained his hot-streak with intros on Certified Lover Boy with "Champagne Poetry" which Freddie Gibbs and IDK have both freestyled over this week.

