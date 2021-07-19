Lil Nas X is continuing to joke on TikTok about his upcoming court appearance against Nike on Monday, regarding his infamous “Satan Shoes" that he tried to sell earlier this year.

"The judge tomorrow when I try to flirt with him to avoid going to jail," Nas joked in a post uploaded Sunday.

The new post comes days after Nas began making light of his ongoing legal trouble online.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

“When you have court on Monday over satan shoes and might go to jail,” he wrote in another post earlier this week, in which he tries to dance through tears. “but your label keeps telling you to make TikTok videos.”

The controversy began in March when Nas and the clothing company MSCHF tried to sell customized Nike Air Max ’97s with red ink and one drop of human blood in its sole. The sneaker was released after the premiere of his single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)."

Nike announced that there would be a recall of the shoe back in April: “MSCHF has agreed to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, to remove them from circulation.”

Check out Nas' TikTok below.

