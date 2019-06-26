Looking to capitalize off his newly-released 7 EP, ATL sensation Lil Nas X has decided to roll out a new line of merch inspired by the project. The line, which consists of 3 long sleeve shirts, 2 t-shirts, and a hoody, will include an autographed EP booklet with each purchase and will range anywhere from $35-$65 dollars in price. The shirts & hoody are inspired by the song title “Panini,” while another has “The Sad Cowboy” on it.

However, this isn’t Lil Nas X's first rodeo in the fashion industry. Just a couple months ago the “Old Town Road” rapper reached a deal with Wrangler Jeans to be the face of their new line. In fact, he even name-dropped Wrangler in his country trap hit, rapping, "Cowboy hat from Gucci, Wrangler on my booty," which caught their attention. "The phenomenon surrounding the track has broken boundaries and allows for a brand like Wrangler to hone in on its Western DNA while tapping into current culture," Jennifer Frommer, SVP of Brand Partnerships at Columbia Records, said.

Check out Lil Nas X’s new merch line right here on his website and peep some of the work in the IG clip (below).