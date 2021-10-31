Halloween is finally here and throughout the weekend, we have been blessed with some truly incredible costumes. From Instagram models to NBA players to rappers, there have been plenty of great get-ups to go around. It feels like everyone is trying to one-up each other, and there are even some who have decided to go with two separate costumes.

For instance, Lil Nas X has decided to put a lot of effort into Halloween this year, and as you will see, he has absolutely killed it so far. There is no telling whether or not he has more looks up his sleeve, although there is no denying that he left his mark on Saturday.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

In the Twitter post below, you can see that Nax X got some very elaborate makeup so that he could look like Voldemort from the Harry Potter series. From there, he also dressed up as the jock from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, who can always be seen spinning the basketball on his fingers. Both costumes were executed to perfection, and you can tell that Nas X really put a lot of effort into these.

The rich and famous always seem to have a leg up when it comes to Halloween as they have the resources to spend on elaborate costumes. Either way, it is always fun to see, and there will certainly be even more looks to take in as the weekend goes on.