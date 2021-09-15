The Met Gala took place on Monday night, marking its return after the pandemic. While COVID-19-related issues still prevented a few stars from showing face on the red carpet with their most ridiculous high-fashion looks, some of hip-hop's superstars did pull up. Celebrity couples like A$AP Rocky and Rihanna stunted on the red carpet while Lil Baby looked utterly confused by everything that was happening around him.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Frank Ocean showed face, along with a green robotic baby he carried that matched the style of his hair. However, he also linked up with Lil Nas X for a selfie which fans have been gushing about since Monday night. Never missing a moment to troll his fans, he took to Twitter where he joked about the encounter, claiming that his evening was going well until Frank Ocean handed him an "L."

"met gala was great last night until frank ocean came over to me and said “L + ratio + youngboy better”. nonetheless a good night," he tweeted.

Lil Nas X previously expressed his appreciation for Frank Ocean and Kevin Abstract in an interview with the Brockhampton frontman. "“I feel like without Frank and people like you (Kevin) – it definitely would’ve been much more scary," Lil Nas X told Abstract about his decision to come out publicly. "I feel like for everybody, no matter who the artist is, there’s always some person that in some way made them feel slightly more okay with doing something and being themselves… you know? That’s what you guys did for me."

Lil Nas X's debut album Montero drops this Friday.