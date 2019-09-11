A recent exchange between Lil Nas X and Kevin Hart made the comedian the target of homophobic accusations, once again. Hart and Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, were featured on LeBron James's HBO series The Shop. On the show, a handful of people converse about a myriad of topics while in a barbershop, a neighborhood staple and magnet for controversial conversations.

On their episode, Hill was asked about his decision to come out as gay, and while he was speaking, Hart interjected and said, "He said he was gay...so what!?" As Hill continued to share his thoughts, including referencing growing up in an environment where homosexuality is deemed as something that is wrong, Hart seemed as if he didn't understand what Hill was talking about.

Hart was condemned on social media and accused of gaslighting the conversation, but while people were airing out their displeasure with Hart's comments, Hill stayed silent. He finally spoke up about how he felt about the tense moments with Hart on The Shop and told the hosts of Hoodrich Radio! that he doesn't harbor any ill feelings toward the actor.

"No, I'm not mad at Kevin Hart. I mean, like, a lot of situations like that, I just...I don't try to get into that," the rapper said. "I don't try to get into these situations 'cause online I'm just here to be funny and laugh and [entertain.] I'm not tryin' to get into...I'm not trying to put nothin' in. I'm not tryin' to say anything because when you say anything your words get twisted and you have to say something about that, and you have to say something about that. It's just on and on, so I don't even try to get into anything really. But no, I'm not mad at Kevin Hart."

One host said that if Lil Nas X isn't upset, then the public shouldn't be upset. "I'm not saying what anybody should be," Hill added, maintaining that he just wants to enjoy his career without creating any waves.