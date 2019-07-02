When Lil Nas X blew up earlier this year, the 20-year-old was gaining traction because his song had been removed from the Billboard Country charts. After becoming a viral hit on TikTok, "Old Town Road" was the subject of much controversy before Billy Ray Cyrus, a certified country legend, decided to hop on the remix and expand its reach. We all know how that story ended with the track spending thirteen weeks at the top of the Hot 100. Since Nas X has been on the country and rap charts, his next move was to chart a rock song and he can now say that he's accomplished that feat, ranking two of his hits on Billboard's rock archives.

The young artist flexed his versatility today when he shared a screenshot of the latest Billboard findings, informing his fans that they had just infiltrated the rock charts. "WE HAVE NOW HIT THE COUNTRY, RAP, & ROCK CHARTS!! THANK U," wrote LNX as he showed off his Avengers gear. The producer of his hit single "Old Town Road" chimed in with Kio saying that they should try to get on an electronic board next.

The sky is the limit for this kid and who knows what he'll move onto next. Will you be keeping track of Lil Nas X's career moves?