He's been putting pressure on BET in recent weeks and Lil Nas X continues to troll the network. When the BET Award nominations were announced, Lil Nas X found that he was snubbed and didn't take it in stride. The rapper has dominated the charts since his "Old Town Road" viral breakout fame, and most recently, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's "Industry Baby" earned both artists massive global success.

"Thank you BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence," Lil Nas tweeted earlier this month. "I try to be humble so bad but it's really f*ck you to a lot of you n*ggas."

BET would return to issue a formal statement, reminding the world that Lil Nas X performed at the award ceremony in the past. They added that they were supporters of the hitmaker, however, that wasn't good enough as Nas X accused the network of feeding into homophobia within Hip Hop culture. Soon, Nas X returned and teased a new song that featured the lyrics "f*ck BET," and later, it was revealed that NBA YoungBoy would be featured on the record.

The single is slated for arrival this Friday (June 27), and after promoting the track with fake brand ads, Lil Nas X returns with a full fake BET montage to once again announce "Late To Da Party." The clip shows the rapper accepting trophies and taking to award stages, and spliced in between clips is convincing texts that show BET's logo.

The BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 26. Check out Lil Nas X's latest video trolling the network below.