Lil Nas X's life quite literally got flipped upside since his hit "Old Town Road" hit the web. The 20-year-old born Montero Lamar Hill went from sleeping on his sister's couch to dominating the Billboard charts for 19 weeks and pulling in awards for his single and his 7 EP. While Lil Nas has previously announced that he's only "2% done" his debut album, he followed up on the news announcing a break from music for a short while.

"It’s been a wild last 7 months and I'm ready to take a little time off. sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, I will not be there. I love u guys and will make it up to you some way," he wrote. It looks as though Lil Nas headed for Hawaii for his hiatus and has been enjoying his time soaking up the sun on the beach, lounging on a floatable Unicorn.

Lil Nas recently opened up about his sexuality and how he used to wish that being gay was a "phase."

"We still have a long way to go, because it's not, like, everybody, is, like, messing with me now," he explained. "Somebody who's, like, listenin' to me in school right now, it's, like, you know, you listening to you're gay, 'cause you're listening to him. So it's, like, there's still a lot to be done, of course. But I do believe it's helping."