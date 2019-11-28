The "Old Town Road" Lil Nas X was riding along must have imprinted him with a horseshoe since the 20-year-old is pulling in nothing but wins as of late. Coming off his impressive (and historical) 19 weeks on the Billboard charts earlier this year to his recent American Music Awards win and his six Grammy nominations, no one can get enough of Lil Nas X and the latest to want in on what he's got is Madonna.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

According to Page Six, Lil Nas X paid a visit to Madonna's Madame X show in Los Angeles and their shared beer lead to talk of some collaborations in the future. “If I drink this, I’d be getting some of your backwash?” a source said she joked, before taking a sip of his beer. “Kinda sharp, your backwash. Might cut my tongue.” According to the publication, the duo sang a snippet of Nas' Billy Ray Cyrus-featured track before Madonna invited Lil Nas to her farm to make more songs about farm animals.

“I expect you to show up to my horse farm. I’m going to show you what to do with a horse for real … And then we can make a song about chickens, because I’ve got chickens, too,” she said. Before their moment ended, Madonna offered Lil Nas some advice: "Work hard. Earn it, baby.”