It looks like Lil Nas X is in the giving spirit this Holiday season. On Tuesday, the “Old Town Road” rapper took to Instagram to share that he gifted his father with his MTV Moon Man Award, although he said it wasn’t his Christmas present.

“Gave my dad my moon man! happy holidays! (ITS NOT HIS PRESENT),” he captioned the post while sharing a photo with him and his pops standing in front of their Christmas tree (see below).

This post comes not long after Lil Nas X had fans worried for him after he opened up about the struggles of fame. "I usually deal with my sad times in private because I don’t like for my fans or family to feel sorry for me," he penned in a tweet. "This year had a lot of very high ups and extremely low downs. when u get to that hotel room and it’s just you, you do a lot of thinking. small things become so BIG. I like to pretend hate and shit don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me," he added. "feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. with all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. love u guys.”

Look for a big year from Lil Nas X in 2020, which he said will be filled with some "amazing surprises." We’ll keep you posted.