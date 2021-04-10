On Friday, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper Lil Nas X turned 22, and he had plenty to celebrate. Despite the haters trying to bring him down, his newest single hit no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, and there’s no doubt he’s raking in the cash. To celebrate another year around the sun as well as all of his recent accomplishments, Lil Nas X adorned himself with some stylish diamond nails and opal grills, which he showed off on his Instagram and Twitter.

Lil Nas X has certainly made a lot of headlines this week, but not always for positive reasons. On Monday, “Whole Lotta Choppas” rapper Sada Baby wished death on Lil Nas in a disturbing since-deleted Instagram post prior to DMX’s passing, where he said, “Lord we said Nas X, not DMX.” The rapper has a history of homophobic comments, so his post wasn’t exactly surprising. Lil Nas X responded, of course, by trolling, Tweeting, “This is so f*cked up omg. Everyone stream the number 1 smash hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name) out now on all platforms!”



Between the trolling, his Nike “satan shoes,” his new video game that features him twerking, and all of the other crazy things he’s done to promote his new single, it’s clear that Lil Nas X doesn’t care about what anyone else thinks. The confident 22-year-old is seemingly going to continue doing whatever he wants, no matter what anybody has to say about it.

Check out his new nails and grills below.