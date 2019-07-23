Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" has been sitting pretty at number one on the Billboard charts for 16 weeks now. The only other songs to have sat this long at number one are Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day." If Lil Nas' song stays at the coveted spot for just one more week, it will become the only song to sit at the number one spot for that long.

Of course, Lil Nas would love to hold this historical title so the 20-year-old is doing all he can to keep the track on the streaming charts. Lil Nas hit up a Red Lobster recently and called on the restaurant to stream his hit. "Just forced everybody at red lobsters to stream old town road," he tweeted.

In another tweet that shows a SpongeBob reference, Lil Nas alluded that he really is doing what he can to keep his name at number one until next week.

“This is only the beginning. And you know people won't realize that until they realize it,” Lil Nas X previously stated of the song. “I knew for a fact that this song would take me to another level but … I can’t say I knew that it was going to be worldwide or nationwide.”