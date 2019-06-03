Lil Nas X continues to earn stripes and make money moves which certainly spites the haters calling for his 15-minutes of fame to end. And while they stay mad, the rapper is readying the release of his highly-anticipated debut project, 7. The body of work was teased for its arrival this month and in the meantime led the artist to troll us numerous times with its expected cover art. Aside from this, Lil Nas X was one of the many to perform at New York City's Summer Jam, a performance which shortly followed a memorable one at an elementary school. Furthermore, to add to his list of achievements, the rapper can now add a Teen Vogue cover.

Teen Vogue's June issue surprised fans by having Lil Nas X on the cover. The magazine shared the photo via their Instagram account. Herein, we see Lil Nas X smiling and revealing his iced out grills. More bling features on the rapper's hands and ears as he poses for the camera. Evidently, the picture would not be complete without Nas wearing his signature cowboy hat. The issue is set to delve into the artist's budding success since the release of "Old Town Road" and more.