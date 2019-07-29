Jack Dorsey's become one of the more controversial leaders in the tech world over the years but alas, there's a new CEO in town. Lil Nas X recently reached a huge milestone with "Old Town Road" which is now the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 #1 in the history of the charts. To celebrate the feat, Lil Nas X became the CEO of Twitter for a day where he not only fired Dorsey but transformed the headquarters into an "Old Town Road" party.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There's a new boss in town and he goes by the name of Lil Nas X. In a new video for Twitter Music, the rapper takes Jack Dorsey's position after agreeing to $1.40 yearly salary. From there, he kicks things off at his new job by firing Jack Dorsey then going into a room of developers, demanding for an edit button, and subsequently firing the room. However, not everything turns to sh*t. Lil Nas X then throws a party for the remaining staffers where they eat paninis and enjoy an "Old Town Road" themed cake.

Although the video was made as a joke, Lil Nas X was previously pressed about making some actual changes to the platform. Many urged Lil Nas X to ban the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who have been gaining massive followings through the social media platform.