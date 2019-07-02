Ever since Lil Nas X came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, fans have either supported him or went against him. His coming out, if anything, shed a light on the persistent homophobia present within the Hip Hop realm. While many continue to bash the rapper and vow to no longer support his music, the rapper has chosen to see the positive in the situation. Indeed, Lil Nas X has been retweeting and responding to hate comments by laughing at them. According to reports by Page Six, the 20-year-old, who recently nabbed the longest-running Hot 100 No.1 single with "Old Town Road," shared his reaction to both positive and negative response to his coming out. "I apologize for my actions. hope you find a better role model," tweeted the rapper, followed by: "I'm gay as a joke."

The rapper also laughed out loud at a video a fan made which claimed his hit-song no longer sounded the name. Herein, we can hear a very different version of the lyrics to "Old Town Road" which hint at the artist's sexual orientation. Lil Nas X found it funny and retweeted the most. To note, when he officially came out this past Sunday, he wrote on Twitter: "deadass thought i made it obvious."

