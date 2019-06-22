mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Nas X Finds "C7osure (You Like)" In The Most Unexpected Way

Devin Ch
June 22, 2019 15:57
451 Views
33
2
CoverCover

C7osure (You Like)
Lil Nas X

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
39% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Nas X closes up shop with a dust buster of a doily.


When Lil Nas X committed himself to produce the first of many collective works since debuting "Old Town Road," the deep-lying question of who this project should address, if anyone at all, lingered for months on end. In the moments since his Seven EP went to press, that question remains unanswered, and likely figures to remain as such, so long as X maintains his shapeshifting formula. 

Seven is riddled with intrinsic elements, but only the 7th and closing number does a unifying thread begin to emerge (for the EP as a whole). On the aptly-titled "C7osure (You Like)" triumphantly tells his newly formed fan base of his plan to never solidify a plan. The staccato effect of the song's "unforeseen rhythm" is arguably several years ahead of schedule. Tell me, if you entered an "Old Town Road," did you leave the proceedings, having left a callback number?

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow
No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go
Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold
This is what I gotta do, can't be regrettin' when I'm old.

- Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  3
  2
  451
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Nas X old town road expectations closer ep Seven
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Nas X Finds "C7osure (You Like)" In The Most Unexpected Way
33
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject