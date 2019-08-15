Lil Nas X may be winning when it comes to his Billboard success since becoming the first artist to have the longest number-one single in history thanks to his hit "Old Town Road" but he's recently caught an L outside the studio. The 20-year-old uploaded a video to his Instagram feed that sees him cruising down the sidewalk at a rapid speed laying on a suitcase but right before the video ends, the "Panini" music maker bails face-first on the cement - sidewalk: 1 Lil Nas X: 0.

"Finally learned my lesson," he captioned the clip.

Lil Nas is Time Magazine's latest cover star and he opened up even more about coming out as gay to his fans. “I never would have done that if I wasn’t in a way pushed by the universe,” he told the publication. “In June, I’m seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands – little stuff like that.” Lil Nas said his hesitation arose from growing up and thinking that it's "never going to be O.K." to be gay.

“Everything lined up for this moment to take me to this place,” he added. “Not to sound self-centered, but it feels like I’m chosen, in a way, to do this stuff.”