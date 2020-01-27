Lil Nas X quite literally made history with his hit "Old Town Road." The song landed him 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard charts and he became the artist with the longest-running single of all time, beating out Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito." Aside from his impressive placement, no one can deny that "Old Town Road" that also featured Billy Ray Cyrus, was a mega song that was heard everywhere, despite your personal preference.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

It's for that reason why Lil Nas X's fans were bamboozled when he didn't take home Record of the Year at last night's Grammy awards. Instead, Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" was given the golden trophy. "Lil Nas X not winning Record Of The Year after selling 10 million copies was all you need to know about the Grammy’s," one user shared on Twitter, while another added, "Okay but Lil Nas X deserved Record of theYear. It literally kept Bad Guy at #2 for 12 weeks."

Lil Nas X did take home two awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video. Peep more reactions towards his Record of the Year snub below.