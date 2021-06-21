The release of Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" didn't receive the same warm welcome as "Old Town Road" but that was largely due to the music video. The rising pop star faced backlash among conservative pundits and right-wing groups, among others, for giving the devil a lapdance and then, releasing the infamous Satan shoes.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Lil Nas X sat down with Desus & Mero where they discussed the backlash he received from the video for "Montero" where he was being accused of being a negative influence on the youth. "I really just wanted to corrupt the youth -- I'm kidding," he told Desus & Mero who reminded him that there were far worse images on television in the 90s.

"Even when I was planning the video, I was like, 'Oh, this is definitely going to hit Fox News,'" Lil Nas X said. "I definitely didn't expect the outrage as much as it was at all, especially like, governors tweeting me.... It's like, you don't have anything better to do?"

As for the controversial sneakers, Lil Nas X explained that he didn't realize that it would cause a massive storm on social media. He said that it was only meant for his fans who he believed would be the only people interested in purchasing the exclusive sneaker.

“I don’t think anyone actually returned them,” Lil Nas X said of Nike's cease-and-desist letter. “I can’t even get any more for my siblings and stuff, and so that sucks with the cancellation and what not, but I got my own pair so that’s good.”

Check out the full interview below.