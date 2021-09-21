Lil Nas X is expected to have a very strong debut on the charts with his first official studio album, MONTERO, but he's still breaking records off his monumental hit single "Old Town Road." Throughout the superstar pop star's rise to the top of the industry, his song "Old Town Road" has followed him, officially becoming the most certified song in music history at the beginning of this year. The track was previously fourteen times platinum in the United States and this week, Lil Nas X added another certification to the song, extending his lead and cementing himself in music history yet again.

On September 17, 2021, the RIAA added another platinum certification on "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, making the song fifteen times platinum, and still the most certified song ever. This is a major accomplishment, and it comes at the height of one of the biggest weeks of Lil Nas X's life.



Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The song has proven to be a juggernaut for the Georgia-raised 22-year-old, spending nineteen weeks at the #1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 before slightly fading away. However, after two years and a half, the song remains impactful, and Lil Nas X isn't the one-hit-wonder that everybody predicted.

Revisit "Old Town Road" below. Congratulations to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for adding another platinum plaque to their collections.



RIAA