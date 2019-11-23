Lil Nas X and Cardi B collaborated on "Rodeo," the 5th track on Lil Nas' debut 7 EP. While the track was loved by many, the hype didn't last too long as both acts were sued for copyright infringement. As we posted, two Atlanta producers named Don Lee and Glen Keith Demeritt III sued the duo claiming that they produced and recorded a song called "gwenXdonlee4-142" that was then released as "Broad Day" by artists PuertoReefa and Sakrite Duexe.



The producers alleged that their song "Broad Day" was “performed, published, and distributed widely, including without limitation in and around the Atlanta hip-hop scene." They accused Lil Nas and Cardi B of staling the track without "permission from Plaintiffs to interpolate, sample, use, or copy the Work."

According to AllHipHop, Lil Nas and his team have now responded denying any wrongdoing. "The work, 'Rodeo,' was created independently from and without knowledge of the allegedly infringed work," the "Panini" singer's lawyers stated. "The Complaint, and each purported claim for relief alleged in it, fails because the musical elements from 'gwenXdonlee4-142' supposedly used in 'Rodeo' are neither original to Plaintiffs nor copyrightable subject matter."

The publication details how a lot of money is a stake if Don Lee and Glen Keith Demeritt III make moves in the case. A Judge has yet to decide.