Pride Month is Lil Nas X's time to shine, and he's doing everything he can to capture Twitter's attention. Just a few days ago, the 23-year-old sent out a special request for a popular LGBTQ+ phrase to be added to the dictionary, and now, he's debuted a bold new hairstyle.

"Will [you] come wit me to pride?" he asked his 7.7 million followers in the caption of a photo dump, which finds him snapping selfies while driving around, having swapped out his usual dark hairstyle for golden blonde curls.

Aside from the car selfies, the MONTERO hitmaker also shared a fit pic of his all-white look, complete with a rainbow sign holding a picture of American gay liberation activist and self-identified drag queen Marsha P. Johnson, who played a crucial role in the Stonewall uprising of 1969.

Lil Nas X also shared the photos on Instagram (along with some extra additions), earning reactions from Flo Milli, bbno$, Addison Rae, and Foushee, who wrote, "I thought this was me."





As we mentioned earlier, the Georgia native's followers also recently saw him put in a request to have the word "bussy" added to the dictionary in celebration of Pride month.

In response to the recording artist's tweet, Dictionary.com wrote, "We added 'WAP' to the dictionary, so anything's possible." Nas took a screenshot and shared it to his own page along with a smiling photo of LeBron James. "Wake up! We might be getting bussy added to the dictionary!!!

