It looks like Cardi B and Lil Nas X are facing another new lawsuit in their lives. According to Pitchfork, Cardi B, Lil Nas X and the other collaborators involved with their song, "Rodeo" have been sued for copyright infringement.

Two producers hailing from Atlanta, Don Lee and Glen Keith Demeritt III, said that they recorded and released a song called "gwenXdonlee4-142." This song was ultimately used for another song called "Broad Day" PuertoReefa and Sakrite Duexe. However, it doesn't appear that the "Broad Day" collaborators even had the right to use the song. According to the lawsuit, "Broad Day" was “performed, published, and distributed widely, including without limitation in and around the Atlanta hip-hop scene."

Along with Cardi B and Lil Nas X, Take a Daytrip, Sony Music Entertainment and others have been listed as defendants in the case.

They now said that "Rodeo" and "Broad Day" are eerily similar, accusing Lil Nas X of not receiving "permission from Plaintiffs to interpolate, sample, use, or copy the Work." They added that Cardi and Lil Nas X "created an unauthorized copy and/or derivative work from Plaintiffs’ original material.”

The plaintiffs brought out technicalities to prove their point. The plaintiffs said both songs use similar sounds -- from the instruments to the drum beat -- and used a 4-measure structure that used E, F, G, F, E progression.