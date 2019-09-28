He has the longest-running No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single in history, his EP 7 and his single "Panini" both went platinum, and he's currently one of the most sought after artists in the industry. In just a little over a half of a year, Lil Nas X has become a multi-millionaire and international superstar. This has been his year, but the catapult into stardom may have been a bit much for the rising star.

The 20-year-old artist has been going non-stop from the moment his Billy Ray Cyrus-assisted "Old Town Road" single was released, and it looks as if X, real name Montero Hill, is ready to retreat for some rest and relaxation. He announced on Twitter that he was canceling his appearances at two upcoming festivals and shared that he may be taking a bit of a break from music.

"It’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off," he wrote. "sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, I will not be there. I love u guys and will make it up to you some way." Fans were disappointed, but we're sure the viral star will return with anoth catchy hit sooner than later.