It's hard to believe that Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's "Old Town Raod" remix is only a little over six months old. Since it was released in April, the infectious track has been difficult to shake. It's inclusion, then exclusion, from Billboard's country charts made the song go viral, and the social media wave made it a record-breaker. It stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 consecutive weeks, beating out Mariah Carey's tear-jerking 1995 collaboration with Boyz II Men, "One Sweet Day," which previously held the record at 17 weeks.



Manny Carabel/Getty Images

The whirlwind has taken Lil Nas X around the globe and back again as he performed at sold-out festivals to crowds in the tens of thousands. He only has two singles under his belt, but both have been hits on the charts. The pressures of fame were so intense that the Georgia native announced he was taking a break from music, but even while he was catching some "R&R" in Hawaii with his loved ones, "Old Town Road" continued to break records.

It was announced on Tuesday that the hit single is the first song in 2019 to become certified Diamond as it has surpassed 10,000,000 units. Not only is the rapper celebrating his track's new status, but it's also reported that "Old Town Road" reached Diamond status faster than any other song in history. Whether you love it or hate it, "Old Town Road" will be considered one of the greatest songs of all time. We wonder...what will a Top 50 Best Singles list will look like in 30 years?