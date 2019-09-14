Billboard is one of the most well-known list and chart-crafters on the web, and they're returned to share a group of influential artists. This time, however, their list is 2019's "21 Under 21," or 21 people who have yet to, or barely have, cracked their second decade of existence. Just over a dozen contributors added their two cents to this list, and Billboard prefaced the post by sharing the factors they weighed in coming up with their selected group.

The publication stated that the names were determined by album sales, streaming number, radio/TV audiences, growth, the trajectory of each artist's career, consumer behavior, reputations, and impact on the industry. With that being said, it's undeniable that a few of these folks made the list because they just became money-making viral sensations.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's only daughter, 18-year-old folksy-soul singer Willow Smith comes in at No. 18 with 439 million total streams. Miley Cyrus's younger sister, 19-year-old Noah Cyrus, is a little higher up the ladder at No. 12 with 496.8 million. Everyone's favorite Dr. Phil sweetheart, 16-year-old Bhad Bhabie, makes the cut at No. 8 at 897.1 million streams. Twelve-year-old Walmart yodeler Mason Ramsey is right above her with 97.4 million, and he's bested by 17-year-old Lil Tecca who snags No. 6 with 663.2 million streams.

Chloe x Halle, 21 and 19, respectively, are above Tecca weighing in with 118.1 million. The top four are young artists who have dominated in 2019: No. 4, 19-year-old Lil Pump with 3.3 billion streams; No. 3, 20-year-old Juice WRLD with 6.4 billion streams; No. 2, 20-year-old Lil Nas X with 2.3 billion streams; and taking the No. 1 position is 17-year-old Billie Eilish at 6.9 billion streams. Swipe through these Instagram shares to check out the full list.