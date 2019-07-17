You'll recall back in April, when celebrated New York magazine, TIME, named its annual "100 Most Influential People," only to reveal that they had completely snubbed the hip hop community by failing to include any artists that represented the genre. Despite the inclusion of names like Khalid and Ozuna, hip-hop largely went unrepresented this year. That's not to say that TIME necessarily had a bad past with emcees though, as across the years, the magazine had previously named Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Chance The Rapper, and Childish Gambino. For some reason however, they chose to omit any such names on their list, but now it seems they're looking to redeem themselves, as they've added just a few hip hop names into their most recent "25 Most Influential People On The Internet."

For the 5th year in a row, TIME returns for its list of most influential people on the net, and this year’s roster is made up of mostly of young entertainers, as well as a number of political figures. Chosen based on their "global impact on social media, as well as their ability to drive views," Time named Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, and BTS as musical artist standouts for 2019. Other notable names like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Donald Trump, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jada Pinkett Smith also made the list, with TIME also taking the time to highlight the influence of the Hong Kong protesters and climate change school strikers. For a full list of people, visit TIME's website.