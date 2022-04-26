Lil Nas X just continues to ascend. The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling artist will now embark on his Long Live Montero tour, which will make stops in North America and Europe.

The North American set will kick off at The Fillmore in Detroit on Sept. 6 and will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more. Nas X will wrap up the North American leg at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA on October 23. The Europen leg will begin Nov. 8 in Amsterdam and finish up in Barcelona, Spain on Nov. 17.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Long Live Montero tour will be the first of its kind to launch an exclusive ticket presale with Cash App, beginning on Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the North American dates will be available to the general public beginning Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m; European dates will go on sale on Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

The tour will reflect his Grammy-nominated album Montero which boasted "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow, "Sun Goes Down", "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), and "THAT'S WHAT I WANT". Both "MONTERO" and "Industry Baby" topped the U.S Billboard Hot 100 upon release. His album received a nomination for Album of the Year, while "MONTERO" was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Music Video. "Industry Baby" also snagged a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Lil Nas X rose to stardom after the release of his number-one record "Old Town Road"

