Lil Nas X has his debut studio album on the way, to which he recently shared a number of tracks that will be included, but he's not solely been working on music.

During his rise as a recording artist, the "Old Town Road" star has been taking his business in all sorts of directions. The diamond-certified artist is ready to tap into a new market and, for some reason, it all makes perfect sense.

The 21-year-old has officially announced his brand new children's book, titled C Is For Country, which will be out at the start of next year.

"I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon," wrote LNX on Instagram. "C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right now at the link in my bio."

The book is described as a journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown with Lil Nas X and Panini the Pony. It will feature wide-open pastures, farm animals, cowboy hats, and more in Lil Nas X's debut picture book.

On the book's cover, LNX holds his guitar proudly on the back of Panini the Pony, with both smiling big.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Will you be picking this up for your kid?