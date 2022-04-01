Lil Nas X strikes again. Throughout his career, we've seen the 22-year-old pull off some incredible stunts – including a fake pregnancy to go along with the release of his debut album, MONTERO – and it looks as though the "Old Town Road" hitmaker may have done it again.

Earlier today (April 1st), Nas took to Twitter to share some exciting news. "I am so excited to announce that MONTERO DELUXE (featuring Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, NBA YoungBoy, Saucy Santana, and more!) WILL BE YOURS TONIGHT at 7P EST!" he wrote.

While some were fooled by the announcement and quickly posted about their excitement over the upcoming arrival, many couldn't get past the fact that Bad Gal RiRi's name was the first one that the "Industry Baby" hitmaker decided to include on his list, making it utterly unbelievable. Others were quick to point out that today, is in fact April Fools' Day.

"Okay but imagine it was real and he was fooling us by mentioning her, knowing we wouldn't believe shit... That's my dream world," one user wrote, keeping the dream of new Nas music alive. "I was gonna move then I saw Rihanna," someone else wrote.





Check out more Twitter reactions to Lil Nas X's rumoured MONTERO DELUXE album below, and let us know if you think the Atlanta native will come through with new music, or if he's just partaking in some April Fools' Day fun in the comments.