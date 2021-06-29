It's been over two years since the reign of "Old Town Road." Lil Nas X has been counted out as a one-hit-wonder yet he has multiple chart-topping hits to his name along with a few Grammys. Even with the slew of singles, every artist is judged by their bodies of work. So far, we've received the 7 EP but rest assured, his long-awaited debut album Montero is officially on the way.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

This morning, Lil Nas X finally announced that his forthcoming album Montero was dropping with an epic highlight reel that takes inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer features clips from Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as the infamous scene including the stripper pole to hell that appeared in the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" music video. There's also a new snippet of music that's produced by Take A Daytrip.

Nas X is fresh off of his appearance at the 2021 BET Awards this past weekend. The "Old Town Road" singer delivered an Egyptian-themed performance of "Montero" which concluded with Lil Nas X kissing one of his back-up dancers. Though he did receive backlash, he received praise from many people including Diddy who called it "fearless."

Check out the trailer for Lil Nas X's forthcoming album Montero below.