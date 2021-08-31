Both Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk used blood in their recent creations, but reactions from the public differed drastically. Following the release of the controversial music video to his "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" single, Lil Nas X faced an onslaught of backlash. He released his Nike "Satan" sneakers that reportedly have real blood in them, and as quickly as they were said to be up for sale, they were taken down by the company.

People stormed the internet with conspiracy theories about Lil Nas X and some satanic new world order, but when Tony Hawk shared that he has infused his blood into the paint of his limited edition Liquid Death Skateboards, it seemed to be welcomed with less hoopla.

Lil Nas X commented on the reactions to Hawk's revelation without seeming to factor in his own "satan" angle, but despite people drawing comparisons, the rapper and the sports icon met up to show that there was no animosity between the two. After posing for photos, the pair couldn't help but share a funny video where Lil Nas X, or his stand-in that looks much like Hawk, showing off his halfpipe skills.

Check it out below.