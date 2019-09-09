Lil Nas X's glow up has been one for the books with the "Old Town Road' rapper pulling in all kinds of achievements from holding the longest-running song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to having YouTube's song of the summer. It's obvious that others in the industry have taken notice of the 20-year-old and one of the acts is none other than SZA.

The "Love Galore" singer was posted up with Lil Nas X and the string of images was shared to Instagram, sending fans into a bit of frenzy, asking for a collaboration to follow. The duo are seen snapping selfies in what appears to be a dressing room but we can only hope they made moves to studio the thereafter.

We know that Lil Nas X is only 2% through his debut album and when it comes to SZA, she's previously explained how a "little project" will arrive before her upcoming album. "True tea: I’m probably gonna drop like a little project before my album so I can just get it out of the way. Because realistically speaking, if you leave it up to my foolish ass, it’ll be here in quite some time," she stated.

Let's hope Lil Nas X has something to do with that...